TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,456,000 after purchasing an additional 148,591 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,428,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,610,000 after purchasing an additional 465,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,182,000 after purchasing an additional 22,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,589,000 after purchasing an additional 32,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

TTGT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.38. 158,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,253. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,776,000.00 and a beta of 0.95.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. TechTarget had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

