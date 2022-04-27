Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.92

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$24.92 and last traded at C$25.00, with a volume of 248062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tecsys in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tecsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.22. The stock has a market cap of C$369.90 million and a P/E ratio of 96.28.

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$35.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.40 million. Analysts forecast that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

