Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.03.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 61,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,643. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $192.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

