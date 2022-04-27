Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) PT Raised to CHF 89 at Credit Suisse Group

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 87 to CHF 89 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TMSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Temenos from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.70.

OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.36. 27,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,763. Temenos has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $170.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.56.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

