Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.76

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 230656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

