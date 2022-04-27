Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,152. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TENB. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $488,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $383,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,782,827. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 525,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 186,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

