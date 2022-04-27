Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $673-679 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.73 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.52. 1,361,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,544. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Tenable has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $63.61.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. Tenable’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $383,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $6,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,254,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,782,827. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.