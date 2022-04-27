Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.160-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $673 million-$679 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.65 million.Tenable also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.16-0.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $57.27. 40,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -132.93 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.30. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.67.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $383,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $488,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,782,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tenable by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tenable by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Tenable by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,745 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tenable by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Tenable by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 525,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 186,045 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

