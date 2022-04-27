Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $820.62 million.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.63.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,192. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 593,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,119,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teradyne by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after buying an additional 24,647 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

