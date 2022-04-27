Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $780-870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $820.81 million.Teradyne also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.290 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $4.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.69. 2,394,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,689. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average of $132.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.63.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

