Terracoin Price Down 11.1% This Week (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $488,180.19 and $77.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,395.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.95 or 0.00786411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00201565 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023173 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.