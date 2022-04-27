Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

