Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.96 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.840-$2.260 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.90.

TXN traded down $5.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.44. 9,578,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,198,455. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

