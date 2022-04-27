The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 17,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 102,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Arena Group from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.07.
About The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN)
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc provides digital destinations that offer consumers with stories and news about the things, sports teams, personal finance, and lifestyle essentials. It is building a media ecosystem that brings together consumers, publishers, and advertisers in a strategy, which brings performance gains in traffic, engagement, and monetization.
