The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 17,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 102,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Arena Group from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get The Arena Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.07.

The Arena Group ( NYSE:AREN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.54). As a group, analysts forecast that The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

About The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc provides digital destinations that offer consumers with stories and news about the things, sports teams, personal finance, and lifestyle essentials. It is building a media ecosystem that brings together consumers, publishers, and advertisers in a strategy, which brings performance gains in traffic, engagement, and monetization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.