The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,746 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.51% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $246,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

BK opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

