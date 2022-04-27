The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,314 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.14.

NYSE BA traded down $19.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,464,930. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.11. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $166.85 and a 52 week high of $258.40. The stock has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33, a PEG ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

