The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.09

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.09 and traded as high as $33.70. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 5,550 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $33.09.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $109,987.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,604,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,132,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11,192.8% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,892 shares during the last quarter.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV)

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.