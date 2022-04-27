The Ensign Group (ENSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.010-$4.130 EPS.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Ensign Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.60. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $33,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,547 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,300,000 after purchasing an additional 397,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 19,914 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

