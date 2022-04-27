The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD) Declares Dividend of $3.00

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.
Shares of Hilliard stock opened at $425.00 on Wednesday. Hilliard has a twelve month low of $424.99 and a twelve month high of $425.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $444.50.
About Hilliard (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hilliard (HLRD)
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
Receive News & Ratings for Hilliard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilliard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.