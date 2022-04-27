The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $387.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

HD stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.60. 3,444,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968,072. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.37. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $293.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $311.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

