The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

