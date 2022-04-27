The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Manitowoc by 193.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. 3,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,048. The company has a market cap of $463.00 million, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 2.17. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitowoc Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

