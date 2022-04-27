The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Progressive were worth $15,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,188 shares of company stock worth $8,979,401 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $108.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.75. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

