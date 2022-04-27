The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 692,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $71,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after buying an additional 248,302 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,622,000 after buying an additional 569,211 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,982,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,155,000 after buying an additional 30,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,556,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,604,000 after buying an additional 237,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average of $103.75. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,720 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,401 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

