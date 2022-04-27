The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 845 ($10.77) and last traded at GBX 857 ($10.92). 60,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 88,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 880 ($11.22).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 887.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 854.58. The company has a current ratio of 46.58, a quick ratio of 45.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.34. The stock has a market cap of £570.41 million and a PE ratio of 8.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The Scottish Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In other The Scottish Investment Trust news, insider James Robert Will sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 924 ($11.78), for a total value of £23,377.20 ($29,795.05).

About The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN)

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

