The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of Travelers Companies worth $82,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,749 shares of company stock valued at $30,469,081. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $173.55. 1,827,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,352. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.