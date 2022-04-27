The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Down 94.6% in April

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the March 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WEGRY stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 14,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,961. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.0652 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.27%.

WEGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($28.55) to GBX 2,190 ($27.91) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.40) to GBX 2,160 ($27.53) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,628.25.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

