The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Down 94.6% in April

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the March 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of WEGRY stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 14,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,961. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.0652 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.27%.
About The Weir Group (Get Rating)
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.
