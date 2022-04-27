TheStreet Downgrades Camping World (NYSE:CWH) to C+

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.
CWH opened at $25.18 on Monday. Camping World has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth $45,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Camping World Company Profile (Get Rating)
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
