Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Short Interest Down 82.0% in April

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the March 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THXPF remained flat at $$0.26 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Thor Explorations has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

Thor Explorations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.