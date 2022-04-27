Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives $41.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.11.

THRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. Thryv has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $897.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. Thryv had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thryv will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,328,534.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,330,080 shares of company stock valued at $68,169,233. 59.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

