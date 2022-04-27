Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives $41.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.11.
THRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. Thryv has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $897.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.12.
In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,328,534.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,330,080 shares of company stock valued at $68,169,233. 59.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Thryv (Get Rating)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
