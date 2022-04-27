Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $847.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35. Titan International has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $487.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan International will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Titan International by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 345,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 161,360 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Titan International by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 25,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

