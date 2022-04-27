Tokamak Network (TON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.09 Million

Tokamak Network (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Tokamak Network coin can currently be bought for $3.70 or 0.00009435 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokamak Network has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tokamak Network has a market capitalization of $10.09 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tokamak Network Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 coins. Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokamak Network is tokamak.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Tokamak Network Coin Trading

