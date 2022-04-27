TokenPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $679,669.17 (TPAY)

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $679,669.17 and approximately $56,970.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,183.31 or 0.99824691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00024532 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001662 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

