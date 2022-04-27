Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.45

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 36677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61.
Toray Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)
