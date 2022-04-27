Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Shares Up 0.2%

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.12. 11,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 604% from the average session volume of 1,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal, and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

