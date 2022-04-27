TOWER (TOWER) Price Tops $0.0170 on Top Exchanges

TOWER (TOWER) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, TOWER has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One TOWER coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. TOWER has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00032704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00101568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

