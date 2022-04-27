TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.87

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.87 and last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.99.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 2,059.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 7,776.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

