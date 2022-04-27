Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) to report sales of $210.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $211.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year sales of $821.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $844.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $982.76 million, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:COOK traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. 1,489,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. Traeger has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $516,826,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Traeger by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,702,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,184,000 after acquiring an additional 388,470 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Traeger by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,780,000 after acquiring an additional 508,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Traeger by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after acquiring an additional 160,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $24,729,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

