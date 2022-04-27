TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.84-3.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.81 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$3.980 EPS.

Shares of TRU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,717. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average is $106.22. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.47 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.15.

In other news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in TransUnion by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in TransUnion by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in TransUnion by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

