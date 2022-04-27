TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Price Reaches $0.0025

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $168,215.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00043457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.61 or 0.07325321 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00049410 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 494,073,508 coins.

