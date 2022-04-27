Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 111.27% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

NASDAQ TZOO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. 4,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $80.78 million, a PE ratio of 133.23 and a beta of 1.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 61,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $389,349.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 268,091 shares of company stock worth $1,681,161 over the last three months. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 303.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 109.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 46.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

