Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.17

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 1951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tremor International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26.

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Tremor International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tremor International Ltd will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tremor International by 73.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Tremor International by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the third quarter worth about $1,741,000. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

