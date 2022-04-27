TrezarCoin (TZC) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. TrezarCoin has a market capitalization of $134,632.73 and approximately $18.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrezarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrezarCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,183.31 or 0.99824691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.00242942 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00108629 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00152524 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.12 or 0.00316216 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004313 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001304 BTC.

TrezarCoin Profile

TrezarCoin (CRYPTO:TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 275,902,050 coins and its circulating supply is 263,902,050 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

