Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,491 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 35.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $186.39 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 117.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.92.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

