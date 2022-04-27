Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Trimble by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,402,000 after buying an additional 1,176,661 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,806,000 after buying an additional 358,662 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,093,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,178,000 after buying an additional 341,696 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,103,000 after buying an additional 298,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 1,309.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 272,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after buying an additional 252,766 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRMB opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.32 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

