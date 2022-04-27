Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.70.

VRSK opened at $208.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.37 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.05.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 30.39%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

