Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Horace Mann Educators worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

HMN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.76%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

