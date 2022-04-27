Trillium Asset Management LLC Invests $8.19 Million in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 119,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Itron at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Itron by 104.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Itron during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of ITRI opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $102.32. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Itron Profile (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.