Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,217 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,822 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,069,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $39,222,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 668.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 140,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:HDB opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

