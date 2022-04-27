Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,999 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Penumbra worth $16,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.90.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $179.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.68 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.